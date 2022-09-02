Delta Gov to Grace Emogram’s  50th Anniversary  Celebration – THISDAYLIVE

The Delta State Governor, His Excellency Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa is expected to grace the 50th Golden Jubilee celebration of Emore Grammar School Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Council.  The governor,  is the special guest of honour for the historic event with the inauguration of  the Golden Jubilee memorial Hall.

According to a  statement made available by the Old Students’ Association National Public Relation Officer,  Emmanuel Ekebe,  the Golden Jubilee celebrations    run for five  days, starting from Wednesday,  September 7 to Sunday,  September 11,  2022.

Also, the President of Old Students’ Association, Emmanuel Egbure,  was quoted as disclosing that  the Odiologbo of Oleh Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Anthony William O. Ovrawah (JP) Omogha 1, will be  Father of the Day, while Prof. Oghenekaro Ogbinaka is the Keynote Speaker just as  High Chief Henry Ojogho is the special guest.

