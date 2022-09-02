FG Empowers 7,000 Vulnerable Persons with N20,000 in Katsina  – THISDAYLIVE

• To assist 600 IDPs with N30m

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Thursday night launched the distribution of a one-off cash grant of N20,000 to 7,000 vulnerable people across the 34 local government areas of Katsina State.

The distribution commenced in Katsina during the flag-off of the cash grant for the beneficiaries, the onboarding of independent monitors and the launch of digitised payment for conditional cash transfer by the minister.

Farouq, at the inauguration ceremony, said the exercise was to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the federal government and in fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

She explained that the federal government would also assist 600 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state that were displaced from their ancestral homes by bandits…