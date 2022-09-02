HURIWA Knocks FG over Non-provision for Capital Projects – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government yesterday received knocks from the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) over its failure to make provisions for treasury-funded capital projects in the proposed 2023 appropriation.

The association observed with regret that despite the humongous debts incurred by the All Progressives Congress-led government to fund expenditure in next year’s budget no provision was made for capital projects.

In faulting the government ‘s decision, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the government must not just increase cost of governance at the detriment of the social wellbeing and security of the citizens, but embark on projects that would have positive impact on the lives of the people.

“Recall that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, this week, said the government may borrow about N11.3 trillion to fund expenditure in…