Navy Arrests 3 Suspects, Seizes 4,750  Litres of Petrol, Engine Boat in A’Ibom – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Ibaka, Akwa Ibom State, has arrested three suspects with 4,750 litres of products suspected to be petrol during routine patrol along the water ways.

The Base Operating Officer, Lt. Cdr. Daniel Onyemaeze, disclosed this while handing over the suspects to the Superintendent Corps of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Candidi Odo, at Ibaka yesterday.

Onyemaeze said the products seized included 19 drums suspected petrol of 250 litres each and one wooden boat.

The suspects, he said, were nabbed on August 29, 2022, along Effiat waterways in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the Navy are handing over the suspects and exhibits to the prosecuting agency, NSCDC, for further investigations and actions.

According to him, “This morning, the FOB Ibaka handed over 19 drums of suspected product (petrol) to NSCDC. They were intercepted by our…