‘NGX Commited to Positioning Nigerian Capital Market for Global Investment’ – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

The Divisional Head, Capital Markets, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr. Jude Chiemeka on has restated the Exchange’s commitment to positioning the Nigerian capital market as a global investment destination for stakeholders.

Chiemeka made this disclosure during his opening remarks at the NGX Index Circuit Breaker webinar, themed, “Role and Impact of Index Circuit Breakers in the Capital Market.”

In his remarks, he noted that, “As an agile exchange, NGX is committed to enhancing the competitiveness of the Nigerian capital market as a global investment destination. The webinar, which is geared towards educating market operators, investors and other stakeholders about the design and benefits of Index Circuit Breakers would also examine the unprecedented event of November 12th, 2020 when the NGX Index Circuit Breaker was triggered for the first time since its introduction in 2016”.

He also shared the benefits of circuit breakers to daily…