Nigeria’s Total Debt Profile Now N41.60trn, Says DMO – THISDAYLIVE

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Mrs. Patience Oniha yesterday confirmed that Nigeria’s total debt profile as at March, 2022 stood at N41.60 trillion.

Oniha said this during her appearance at the ongoing engagement on the 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper held by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance yesterday. She attributed Nigeria’s high debt profile to shortfall in revenues and the deficit in the annual budget as approved by the National Assembly. These, according to her, increased the debt stock of the country.

She revealed that, “as at December 2020, the debt stock of Nigeria and that includes the federal, state governments and the Federal Capital Territory was N32.92 trillion. By December 2021, it was N39.556 trillion. As at March of this year, we published quarterly, it was N41.6 trillion. On the average, the federal government is owing…