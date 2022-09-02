North Won’t Vote on Ethnic, Religious Sentiments – THISDAYLIVE

*Says region carries scars of one it voted twice

*Warns against exploitation of its diversity

John Shiklam in Kaduna

National Chairman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, has said the north would not support any candidate based on clannish sentiments or someone who seeks to exploit the region’s ethnic and religious diversity.

Speaking at a book launch, yesterday, in Kaduna, against the backdrop of next year’s general election, Abdullahi said the north would only support leaders with integrity, competence, compassion, and the fear of God. He said the region currently carried scars of the one it substantially voted into office twice and had, therefore, learnt its lesson.

Abdullahi said the north would participate in all political and electoral activities as equals with other Nigerians, who respected them.

He stated, “We will not support a candidate that fails to convince that he will radically improve the quality of…