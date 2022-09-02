Opthalmomological Society Promises Affordable Eye Care Services in Nigeria









Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Members of the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN) yesterday expressed commitment to promoting sustainable eye health systems targeted at preventing avoidable blindness through quality and affordable eye care services in Nigeria.

The Chairman, National Eye Health Committee of OSN, Prof. Afekhide Ernest Omoti, gave the promise while speaking in Benin city, Edo State, during the opening ceremony of the 46th Annual General Meeting and Scientific conference of the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN) with the theme “Building Sustainable Eye Health Systems” advocated for a patient centered inclusive eye health services championed by professionals.

Omoti, who is a consultant ophthalmologist at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), said the demand became imperative from the members of the eye care profession on the need for patient centered inclusive eye health services to ensure access to good quality eye…





Source: Thisday Newspaper