Airtel Reaffirms Commitment to Creative Industry, Sponsors Headies Awards – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

Airtel Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to support talented Nigerians in the creative industry and has equally announced its intention to sponsor platforms that will inspire them to realise their full potentials and achieve their dreams.

The telecom company said the commitment informed its sponsorship of the 15th edition of The Headies music awards, a prominent and internationally recognised award platform, which is scheduled to hold at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on September 4, 2022.

Commenting on Airtel’s sponsorship of the award, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said the company remained passionate about talented Nigerians and would always go the extra mile to support credible platforms that would help surface, recognise, and celebrate talented artistes.

“Airtel plays a crucial role in the Nigerian music industry, and we will continue to play that role…