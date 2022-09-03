Appeal Court Affirms Emenike as APC Guber Candidate for Abia, Dismisses Suit by Ogah’s Camp – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The authenticity of Chief Ikechi Emenike as the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia State was yesterday further affirmed by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

The appellate court presided over by Hon. Justice B. Georgewill dismissed the appeal filed by the former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Uche Ogah and his followers who sought to nullify the candidature of Emenike.

In its judgment on the appeal No. CA/OW/269/2022: APC & ANOR Vs Ikechi Emenike & ANOR, the appellate court dismissed the appeal for lack of merit and endorsed the judgment of an Abia State High Court which recognised Emenike as the real candidate of APC.

Following the emergence of Emenike as the governorship standard-bearer of Abia APC at the primary election conducted by the panel sent by the national leadership of the party, Ogah and his co-travellers had engaged in strenuous efforts to…