At Energy Transition Summit in US, Osinbajo Advocates Debt-for-Climate Protection Deal for African Countries – THISDAYLIVE

* Forgiven debt to be used for climate action programmes

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

In a move aimed at significantly advancing the course of global net-zero emissions targets and facilitating clean energy access for the development of Africa, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has proposed a Debt-for-Climate (DFC) Swap deal.

Explaining the DFC concept yesterday during a lecture on a just and equitable energy transition for Africa at the Center for Global Development in Washington D.C, Osinbajo stated: “Debt for climate swap is a type of debt swap where bilateral or multilateral debt is forgiven by creditors in exchange for a commitment by the debtor to use the outstanding debt service payments for national climate action programmes.

“Typically, the creditor country or institution agrees to forgive part of a debt, if the debtor country would pay the avoided debt service in a local currency into an escrow or any other transparent fund and the funds must then…