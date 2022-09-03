Bodo Community Laments 4 Oil Spills in one Month from Faulty Shell Facilities – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Residents and indigenes of Bodo community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State have lamented the continuous crude oil spillages in their communities from alleged faulty facilities of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

THISDAY visit to the affected areas yesterday, observed that between August 3rd and 31st this year, there had been four spills from the Trans Niger Pipelines located at Sugi, Deebon and Kol-naana River in Bodo community.

As at the time of filing this report, the spillage in Deebon-Bodo was still on, as residential houses and farmlands have been soaked with crude oil from the boiling pipeline. The current spill is the second incident occurring at a particular spot in Deebon village in less than one month.

It would be recalled that the recent JIV report had revealed that Shell spilled five barrels of crude oil into Bodo community on August 2.

The report signed by NOSDRA, the host…