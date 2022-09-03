Buhari Approves Upward Review of Duty Tour Allowances in Public Service for Ministers, Perm Secs, Workers – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the upward review of Duty Tour Allowances applicable to serving ministers, permanent secretary/equivalent and workers the in the federal public service.

A circular signed on Friday by Chairman National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo U. O. Nta and addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ministers/Ministers of State, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Chairmen, Federal Commissions, Clerk of the National Assembly Secretary, Auditor-General for the Federation, and Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, said the approval for a permanent secretary, which was N20,0000 is now N70,000, while the new duty tour approval for a Minister/SGF/Head of Service of the Federation/Equivalent from N35,000 is now N80,000. He said the approval took effect from September 1, 2022.

