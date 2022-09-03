Court Acquits Jang of N6.3bn Corruption Charges – THISDAYLIVE

* EFCC vows to appeal ruling

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos yesterday discharged and acquitted former Governor of the State, Senator Jonah Jang over the N6.3 billion corruption charges against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The trial court under Justice Christy Dabup, also discharged and acquitted a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Yusuf Pam who was accused alongside Jang.

Jang and Pam were arraigned by the EFCC in 2018 on 17 count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and conversion of public fund to personal use.

Counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs had alleged that while in office as the Governor, Jang received N2 billion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in the state but diverted the fund to another account from where it was…