NEMA Distributes Relief Materials to Flood Victims in 13 LGAs in Katsina – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief items to flood victims in 13 local government areas of Katsina State as part of the federal government’s efforts aimed at assuaging the suffering of those affected by the natural disaster in the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, handed over the items to the Katsina State Government Thursday evening at the State Emergency Management Agency’s warehouse in Katsina.

She said the relief materials were 9,000 bags of rice, maize and beans, 1,000 bags of cement, 300 bundles of roofing sheets, 100 20litres of vegetable oil, 200 seasoning cubes, 300 bags of salt, 100 packets of zinc nails and 100kg bags of nails.

Others, she said, were 500 pieces of mattresses,1,000 pieces of blankets, 5,000 pieces of nylon mats, 2,000 pieces of mosquito treated nets, 4,000 pieces of guinea brocade,…