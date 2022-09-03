Ogun First Lady Tasks Mothers on Breastfeeding – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Okobi

The First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has again admonished nursing mothers in the state to practice exclusive breastfeeding for their well-being, healthy growth and development of their babies.

In a statement by the Press Officer, Kemi Oyeleye, Abiodun gave the admonition at the wrap up of the 2022 breastfeeding campaign week organised by her Foundation, Ajose, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health which took place at Primary Health Centre in Ilaro.

According to her, “Breastfeeding provides every child with the best possible start in life and delivers health, nutritional and emotional benefits to both children and mothers.”

She said exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding with appropriate complementary foods for up to two years and beyond provide an infant the best start possible to life, adding that breast milk is safe and clean with adequate provision of energy and…