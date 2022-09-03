Osime, Majekodunmi-Oniru Debut Perspectives on ARISE TV – THISDAYLIVE

Veteran journalist and former THISDAY Style Editor Ruth Osime is bringing her years of experience to bear on the launch of a new talk show named Perspectives, which airs on Africa’s fastest-growing TV channel, ARISE News.

Osime is joined by Olaterora Majekodunmi-Oniru, a recognised entrepreneur and development speaker with over 16 years of experience in finance, technology, global trade and consulting.

Showing Saturday mornings from 11am to noon Nigerian time, Perspectives takes a deep dive into the issues of the day and takes people’s viewpoints on such issues.

The first episode on September 3 dissected the role of women in politics, and highlighted the fact that leading contenders for major positions ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 elections, are all men.

The show also focused on primary and secondary school students’ preparations ahead of the new academic year.

In addition to it being broadcast on TV, episodes of Perspectives will be available…