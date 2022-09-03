PDP’s National Caucus, NEC Meet to Ratify Atiku’s Campaign Council – THISDAYLIVE

*Tambuwal, Saraki are leading candidates for DG

*Adoke: Ayu interested in self-preservation than party’s victory

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings in Abuja next week Wednesday and Thursday respectively, to ratify the Director General and other members of its Presidential Campaign Council.

This is coming on the heels of the declaration by the former Minister of Justice/Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, that the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu is not interested in the party’s victory in next year’s presidential election and should step aside.

Three weeks ago, PDP’s National Caucus and NEC meetings were called off because of agitations by some stakeholders to remove Ayu on allegations that he was biased and had betrayed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who lost to…