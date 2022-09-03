Residents Laud LASG on Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal – THISDAYLIVE

Residents of Lekki have lauded the siting of ferry terminal in the area, saying that it will aid easy commuting with other parts of the state.

With the aim of linking the axis with other parts of Lagos will not lead to any congestion in the area, they said Some residents of the area noted that those expressing fears about congestion in the locality were not looking at the many advantages ferry service would bring to the area and other places.

They thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the laudable project which they said would alleviate the transportation gridlock in the area and its environs.

According to them, the ferry terminal would create jobs and boost the economy of the area.

The residents disassociated themselves from some aggrieved residents kicking against the project.

One of the residents, Otunba Kasunmu said, “We are not part of those that kicked against this laudable project; they only issued that statement based on their…