Support for Ugwuanyi, Mbah, Other PDP Candidates Swell   – THISDAYLIVE

As political parties gear up for the commencement of campaigns ahead of the 2023 general election, market traders, motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (keke) operators and members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, comprising indigenes and non-indigenes of the state, yesterday, declared their unflinching support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District of the state. The market traders, keke and okada operators also declared their support for the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Mr. Ifeanyi Ossai and other candidates of the PDP, assuring that they were solidly behind them and the party.

They thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for the numerous developmental projects his administration has executed in the state in spite of the state’s lean resources and the nation’s economic…