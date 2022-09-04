AbdulRazaq Lacks Capacity, Intellect to Govern Kwara, Says Lawmaker  – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Dr. Ibrahim Yahyah Oloriegbe, has said Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq lacks the courage, capacity and intellect to govern Kwara State again.

Oloriegbe, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Health, said that this is responsible for the failure of the governor in all aspects of governance.

The lawmaker, who spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, weekend while addressing his supporters and wellwishers on his return to Ilorin, said: “When you have a leader that lacks courage, capacity and intellect, what the people will experience is nothing but failure in governance.”

The lawmker had in June 2022, during his appearance on some TV stations, accused AbdulRazaq of running a government of mediocrity, while also describing him as a traitor.

Oloriegbe, who had been away since he lost the All…