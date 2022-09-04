Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others to Pay N10m as Kogi Enacts Law for Campaign Billboards – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The presidential candidates in the 2023 general election are to pay N10 million to paste posters or erect billboards in Kogi State, according to a new law on campaign billboards and posters passed by the state government.

Some of the affected presidential candidates are Senator Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party, and Justice Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), among others.

Similarly, candidates vying for the governorship position in the state will pay N5 million while senatorial and House of Representatives candidates are to pay N2 million and N1 million, respectively.

Those seeking to contest for House of Assembly and council chairmanship seats are to pay N500,000.

These payments followed the passage of the Kogi State Signage Agency Establishment Bill into law by the House of Assembly.

