Chevron, Shell, Others to Remit N341bn JV Revenue to NNPCL in September – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Four oil companies – Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN), Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and First E&P are expected to remit N341.091 billion to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) this September, THISDAY has learnt.

The proceeds, which are from the sale of domestic crude oil in June this year, are only due to being offset this month in line with the 90-day payment terms between the parties involved.

However, an analysis of the data from the NNPCL showed that the figure fell short of the amount collected as crude oil payables from the oil companies in August.

Last month the NNPCL received N422.37 billion for 8.887 million barrels of oil for May 2022 domestic crude payable in August 2022 from its Joint Venture (JV) partners.

The companies that remitted monies in August were Chevron, Mobil, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Total, First E&P, as well as Addax…