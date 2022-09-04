Endless Tussle between IG and PSC over Police Recruitment – THISDAYLIVE

Until the dispute between the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission over who has powers for recruitment is resolved by the Supreme Court, the rivalry between the two bodies over the yearly recruitment exercise will persist, Alex Enumah writes

The recent public spat between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) over who has the powers to recruit police constables, has fuelled the need for the intervention of the Supreme Court on the matter..

Trouble started when the advertisements by the PSC calling on interested applicants for recruitment of police constables went viral.

But in a swift reaction, the NPF issued a counter statement informing the public that the exercise was false, adding that it had not commenced any recruitment into the Force contrary to a publication by the PSC.

The statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, urged Nigerians to ignore the…