Ex-Militant Leaders Ask Buhari to Confirm PAP Boss Tenure Extension – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A group of former militant leaders under the aegis of the Movement for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND) yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno to extend the tenure of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Dixon Dikio.

They also asked the presidency to confirm him as the substantive Coordinator of PAP to sustain and stabilise the relative peace enjoyed across the Niger Delta since his appointment.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Chief Ayibatekena Olodin, the group commended the laudable achievements of the PAP under its interim administrator.

The group, which comprises ex-militant leaders, elders and other stakeholders, said Dikoi’s tenure extension and confirmation will provide the needed intellectual to coordinate and interface with ex-militants, beneficiaries of the PAP, youths and…