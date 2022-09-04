Five Months to Elections, ADC Suspends Presidential Candidate, Kachikwu – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, from the party.

This was made known in a statement issued yesterday by the party’s Deputy National Chairman (Politics), Dr. Bamidele Ajadi.

But in a swift reaction, Kachikwu said he remained the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general election.

Also, the state chairmen of ADC have declared that the suspension of Kachikwu, as null and void.

ADC accused Kachikwu of making false, misguided and defamatory videos, which he circulated, among other infractions.

Ajadi disclosed that the decision was taken after an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Friday, September 2, 2022.

He noted that the NWC strongly believed that to demean the character of the founders and financiers of ADC smacks of crass irresponsibility, gross indiscipline, disingenuous scandalisation and blackmail, and completely unfit of…