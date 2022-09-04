ICPC Warns Politicians against Frivolous Petitions against Opponents – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday warned politicians to desist from sending frivolous petitions against political opponents.

The ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), stated this while hosting the leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the commission’s headquarters.

Owasanoye noted that some politicians tend to weaponise anti-corruption agencies with politically motivated petitions in order to outdo their opponents warning that such moves will not work with the ICPC.

“Usually when the season for competition comes, there is a spike in politically motivated petitions for wild-goose chases. Some are brazen enough to tell you that ‘we should make sure to stop Mr. A from contesting’ and they will bring a petition forward. That is not our job, and we will not get involved in those things. We pack those types…