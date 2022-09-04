IRABOR’S INCONVENIENT TRUTHS – THISDAYLIVE

Apprehended terrorists and insurgents should be tried expeditiously

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has raised a serious matter on the lingering insecurity in our country. Hundreds of terrorists arrested by security forces are yet to be investigated, processed or brought to trial, he disclosed last week. The import of Irabor’s concern is the hint that the recent spate of prison breaks across the country may be directly traceable to terrorists trying to free their fellows held in these centres in order to strengthen and reinforce their ranks. It seems incongruous to task security forces to go all out and apprehend terrorists and then fail to bring them to justice. Whether this decision arose from frightening negligence, dangerous tardiness or wilful oversight, it is an issue that must be addressed immediately.

Ordinarily, the investigation, trial and possible conviction of terror suspects does not fit into normal criminal or civil proceedings….