Jonathan Warns against Using 2023 Elections to Divide Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

· Commends Igbo for defending Nigeria’s unity

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has restated that the Igbos have remained in the forefront of Nigeria’s unity and development since independence, adding that it they deserve recognition.

He made the remarks at the 80th anniversary of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo State Council yesterday.

The anniversary was attended by President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Secretary General of Afenifere, Mr. Shola Ebiseni; former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wagbara and former Inspector General of the Police, Chief Mike Okiro, among others.

Speaking at the anniversary yesterday, the former president noted said that the incoming elections should not be geared towards dividing the unity of the country.

Jonathan expressed delight of joining political associates and friends…