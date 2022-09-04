Nigeria to Reap Billions of Dollars from Creditors in Debt-for-Climate Swap Offer – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that Nigeria will reap a huge debt relief from some creditors running into billions of US dollars when the nation’s idea for a Debt-For-Climate (DFC) Swap deal, becomes widely accepted.

The deal described as fresh thinking in Washington D.C by senior American government officials is already receiving positive reviews even as Osinbajo explained the potential for significant debt cancellation for African countries.

Experts say under the DFC, sovereign debtors and international creditors will forgive all or a portion of external debt often running into billions in a country like Nigeria, in exchange for a commitment by the country to invest, in domestic currency, in specific climate or energy transition projects during a commonly agreed period.

The expectation is that Debt For Climate swaps will reduce the level of indebtedness and free up fiscal resources to be invested in clean…