Oyo Tech Hub Graduates 30 Young Learners in Robotics, Coding – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo Central senatorial candidate of Accord Party, Mr Faozey Nurudeen, has restated his commitment to help youths in the district increase their skills through technology.

Nurudeen, who gave the commitment at the graduation ceremony of 30 young learners for the class of 2022 summer robotics and coding camp organized by his organization, Oyo Tech Hub, said it was part of ways of impacting positively on his immediate community.

The programme, which started with the aims and objectives of the Hub, delved into a brief history of Nurudeen, while the essence of training the young learners in coding and robotic skills was presented by the Hub’s Manager, Mr. Ibukun Atoro.

There were also two demonstration sessions during which learners of different ages were asked to present their projects to validate the skills they all acquired from the training.

The first session, which lasted for about 20 minutes to the excitement of…