Shun Leaders Who Build Ethnic Walls, Religious Barriers, Jonathan Advises Youths – THISDAYLIVE

Ejiofor Alike in Lagos, Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Amby Uneze in Owerri

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday urged young people to reject those trying to divide the country with ethnic and religious politics ahead of the 2023 elections.

This is coming as President Muhammadu Buhari and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Delta State Governor and vice-presidential candidate of the PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, have felicitated with businessman, publisher and sports enthusiast, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as he celebrates his 80th birthday today.

In his speech yesterday at Owerri, the Imo State capital, at the 80th birthday symposium of Iwuanyanwu, former President Jonathan noted that Nigeria’s politics is steeped in ethnicity and religion “to the detriment of our country and our collective roots. I think we need to reduce this.”

The event was…