Southern PDP Stakeholders Mobilise against Ayu, Cracks in Party Widen – THISDAYLIVE

*Wike, Makinde, Fayemi, Omisore meet in London

*Dispute stalls govs’ meeting

*Rivers, Abia, Oyo absent as Atiku meets party’s guber candidates

*I am not leaving the PDP, Ikpeazu clarifies

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ahead of the meetings of the Board of Trustees (BoT), and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, the cracks in the main opposition party have widened with the southern stakeholders mobilising against the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, THISDAY has learnt.

THISDAY gathered that the Rivers State governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike; Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Iyiola Omisore, also meet in London at the weekend to explore the areas of collaboration ahead of the 2023 elections.

While Wike and Makinde are of the PDP, Fayemi is…