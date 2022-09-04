Technology Key to Curbing Corruption, Illicit Financial Flows – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, (SAN), has identified the deployment of technology as crucial to the fight against corruption and Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs).

Owasanoye made this known at the presentation of demo hacking solutions by seven innovators at the ICPC Headquarters, Abuja.

The Illicit Financial Flows Hackathon is an initiative of the ICPC and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) with support of the Ford Foundation, West Africa.

The hacking solutions are aimed at curbing corruption and IFFs in government budget and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) procurement processes in Nigeria.

In his welcome remarks, the ICPC Chairman stated that the role of technology would not be underrated in the fulfilment of the commission’s mandate of investigation and prosecution of breaches of the…