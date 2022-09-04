The Colossus of our Time at 80 – THISDAYLIVE

Kashim Ibrahim-Imam

It is extremely difficult to find words suitable enough to describe some men, just as it is equally arduous to pay them a deserved tribute on a single page of a newspaper. Their accomplishments and impacts on humanity are vast. They are like a sprawling road: the more you travel, the more they extend. They are like the elephant explored by blind men, with each forming an impression and describing the massive beast based on the part of it he experienced.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Aha eji eje mba Ndigbo (a name that opens doors), is certainly one of them. Dr. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe must have had him in mind when he coined terms like “Men of timber and calibre”, “The caterpillar”, and “The political juggernaut”, for he has etched his name in gold with profound impacts on the nation in very many respects. It will not be wrong to describe him as a jack-of-all-trades and master of all.

The story of Chief Iwuanyanwu is that…