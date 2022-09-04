Zamfara Pays N25m Outstanding Debt Owed NBC – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Zamfara State Government has settled the N25 million outstanding licence renewal debt owed by the state Broadcasting Corporation (Zamfara Radio) to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The state Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, who made the disclosure in a statement issued to journalists in Gusau, the state capital, on Sunday, said the debts had accumulated since 2017.

The Zamfara State Radio was among the 52 broadcasting stations which operating licences the NBC threatened to revoke over accumulated debts.

But Dosara said Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle gave the approval for the immediate payment of the N25 million to the commission last week to avert the shutdown of the state media organization.

The commissioner explained that the state government had already paid N5 million out of the initial N37 million debt into the account of the commission last year.

He said the remaining N25…