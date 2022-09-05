14 Years Old Ajaokuta Steel Dispute Finally Resolved – THISDAYLIVE

* Malami reveals how FG secured 91% reduction, Nigeria to pay $496m instead of $5.28bn

Alex Enumah in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, yesterday disclosed that the federal government has finally resolved the long-standing contractual dispute over the Ajaokuta Steel in Kogi.

The dispute which had been at the International Court of Arbitration, Paris, since 2008, was finally resolved last month, according to the AGF.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), further disclosed that the federal government was also able to secure a 91 per cent reduction in the claim originally slammed by the foreign firm, Global Steel Group, adding that Nigeria instead of paying the sum of $5.258 billion would now pay $496 million.

The minister, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, explained that the mediation proceedings was supervised by…