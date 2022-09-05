16% of Privatised Enterprises are Non-performing, Says BPE – THISDAYLIVE

*Inaugurates committees to revive ailing ones

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), has disclosed that about 16 per cent of privatised public companies were non -performing, inaugurating four committees to review and implement a strategic roadmap for the resuscitation of ailing enterprises in the country.

The committees known as Technical Working Groups (TWGs) are to, among others, examine the challenges in the sectors and develop a comprehensive five-year (2023–2027) turnaround programme for each of the non-performing enterprises.

Among those to come under searchlight are ailing enterprises in the automobile, housing (bricks and clay), mines and steel as well as oil palm sectors.

Inaugurating the TWGs on behalf of the federal government in Abuja, the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh said the initiative was in consonance with the ease of doing business drive in Nigeria,…