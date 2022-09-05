Again, Manufacturers Decry Multiple Taxation By Govt Agencies – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Manufacturers Association of Nigerian (MAN) has decried the multiple taxes and levies by government agencies on its members as one of the major challenges facing operators in the sector.

The outgoing Chairman of MAN, in charge of Rivers/Bayelsa branch, Senator Adawari Michael Pepple stated this in his remarks, at the organisation’s 38th Annual general meeting/5th Made-in-Nigeria Products Exhibition held in Port Harcourt recently.

He stressed that the challenges bedeviling the manufacturing sector were numerous.

Pepple said government in partnership with the manufacturers should create an adequately protected and friendly environment required for sustained economic growth of the country.

“Manufacturers are still overburdened with numerous demands from various tiers of government in form of taxes, levies, fees, permits etc. In addition, companies in the sector are confronted daily with multiple regulations and…