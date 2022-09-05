Another Suspected Stowaway Arrested at Lagos Airport – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

Further investigation has revealed that the stowaway found on a United Nigeria Airline aircraft, parked at MMA2 Ikeja, during pre-flight inspection in the early hours of yesterday has given his name as Rasheed Mukar from Badagry in Lagos State.

THISDAY learnt that he also told security operatives that he is 14 years old, of which security personnel investigating him expressed doubt,

They further revealed that the suspect said he lives at Aradagun Street in Orile Iganmu area of Lagos state.

Informed source told THISDAY that the suspect informed security personnel during interrogation that he breached airport security from the Ile Zik end of the perimeter fence on the night on Saturday September 3, 2022, to access the airport’s apron where the aircraft was parked.

He also confessed to have gained access to the aircraft through the emergency exit after climbing through the aircraft wings.

Mukar also said he had earlier attempted to…