FG Suspends 5% Telecoms Tax – THISDAYLIVE

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The federal government has suspended the implementation of the proposed five per cent telecommunications tax.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami announced this on Monday during the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Committee on Excise Duty for the Digital Economy Sector, in Abuja.

Explaining the suspension of the contentious tax which the minister himself had publicly criticised, he said the telecoms sector is already overburdened by excessive and multiple taxation.

He said: “It is because of this the president has granted my prayers. Number one– immediate suspension of excise duty in the digital economy sector, and number two, he approved that a committee be constituted to look into the matter carefully and advise him accordingly. This committee is to be chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

“The president has appointed me to be his eyes and ears in…