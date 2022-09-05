Firm Offers Education Funding to 60, 000 Students, Parent  – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

Africa’s foremost tertiary education financing digital platform, PressPayNg, said it has provided convenient opportunities to secure creative funding solutions for tertiary education.

The Team Lead, Technology Implementation of the company, Mr. Ebuka Nwokoro, said the platform had reached and on-boarded over 60,000 Nigerian students and parents.

He described the impressive feat as a major turning point in the commitment of the firm towards ensuring that tertiary education is accessible, affordable and attainable.

Nwokoro, pointed out that the milestone was achieved within nine months of the deployment of the platform/app on November 24, 2021.

Speaking at a media briefing, he said the development had helped to bridge the funding gaps experienced by students and parents, offering them a suitable way to fund their tertiary education fees through target savings, scholarships, loans and crowdfunding.

Essentially, the…