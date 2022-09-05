Group Alleges Plans to Rig Kogi Elections – THISDAYLIVE

A group known as Action Peace Plan in Igala Land (APPI) has raised the alarm over plans to rig 2023 general elections via manipulation and violence in Kogi State.

The group said they are aware of a purported meeting in Lokoja, the state capital, summoned by government appointees spearheaded by a top aide to the governor to visit violence on the state ahead of 2023 general elections. The spokesperson of the group, Hon Arome Atuluku Benjamin, disclose this in a statement yesterday.

According to him, the alleged meeting was attended by 21 Local governments chairmen in government house.

He said the chairmen were directed to go after opposition members especially in Kogi East.

Benjamin said the chairmen were told categorically the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is gradually taking over Ankpa, Omala, Dekina Idah and Ofu, noting that the chairmen of these affected LGAs should take immediate actions and arrest the trends or face…