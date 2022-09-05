HURIWA Accuses NNPC of Shortchanging Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

* Knocks Kyari over N6.34tn subsidy

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Monday, accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (formerly Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation) under its General Managing Director, Mele Kyari, of allegedly shortchanging Nigerians.

HURIWA, in a statement, backed the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.), and faulted the N6.34 trillion subsidy payment on petrol.

The civil rights group, in the statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, wonders why Nigeria has not hired a world’s class forensic auditors that are credible enough and can’t be compromised to comprehensively audit the total litres of fuel consumed in Nigeria.

According to Onwubiko, since most transactions on petroleum products are metred across the country, it would not take rocket science to scientifically and accurately ascertain the…