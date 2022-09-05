LEADING IN TIMES OF UNCERTAINTY AND FEAR – THISDAYLIVE

Leaders must unite the people, writes Linus Okorie

We share a common desire to live meaningful lives and for our families, businesses, and communities to be healthy and to prosper.

Yet, in times of uncertainty, it’s easy to slip into fear and react instead of considering a calm response of wisdom. The whole country is filled with fear and insecurity. In times of uncertainty, followers seek security, assurance and leaders who will give them hope.

If there is ever a time in our history that our families, businesses, communities, states and country need solid and strong leadership, it is now. Regardless of our present situation, the best course of action for moving our life and work forward is to see through any fears that would obscure our goals. Leaders who are unable to steer their organisations through times of change have faced ruin or challenging situations.

Leaders set the tone and the climate for the organization, its teams, and constituents….