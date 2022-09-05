MRS, Woodhall, Ganic Secure $200m Afreximbank Finance Facilities – THISDAYLIVE

Three Nigerian companies, MRS Oil & Gas, Woodhall Capital Limited and Ganic Foods Limited have been granted about $200 million in finance facilities by Afreximbank to boost their businesses.

The facilities were part of the deals sealed by the bank during the maiden three-day AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum that was concluded at the weekend in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The forum, which was aimed at integrating the Caribbean into African trade, had two Partnership Agreements, 12 Memoranda of Understanding and four financing facilities signed.

The first to put pen to paper was MRS, whose Chief Operating Officer, Ms Amina Maina, signed the dotted line with the Executive Vice President of AFREXIM, Dr. Kanayo Awani.

The US$150 million deal is a Revolving Import Finance Facility for the company’s importation of refined products, the exportation of crude oil as well as crude oil and refined products swaps (DSDP) and pre-delivery of petroleum against…