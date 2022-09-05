Nigeria’s Average Daily Petrol Supply is 68 Million Litres, NNPC Clarifies – THISDAYLIVE

*Replies Customs DG, says company ready for forensic audit

*Analysts hail 20-year crude supply deal with Dangote Refinery

*Northern groups call for petroleum subsidy removal

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja, Peter Uzoho in Lagos and John Shiklam in Kaduna

In response to the alleged inflation of petrol imports and consumption in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has insisted that average petrol supply in the country stands at 68 million litres per day.

The company also disclosed that the total volume of petrol imported into the country between January and August 2022, was 16.46 billion litres, which translated to the 68 million litres daily supply.

NNPC made the assertions in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Garba Muhammad.

In another development, some energy experts and economic policy analysts have hailed NNPC for locking up a 20- year 300,000 barrels…