Obey Court Judgement or Face Contempt Proceedings, Surveyors Tell Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

The Surveyor-General of Lagos State may soon face contempt proceedings over failure of the state government to implement judgement of the Federal High Court, which nullified Section 5 of the state Survey Practice Law, and granted surveyors to practice the profession in any part of the state without any hindrance.

The surveyors in a letter written by their lawyer, Osaretin Ogbebor, stated that a subsisting order of the court must be obeyed by all, no matter how lowly or highly placed in the society.

The letter cited alleged refusal by the officials of the Surveyor-General to accept for lodgment the record copy with Plan No: TOC/0699/06/2022/LA, dated August 10, 2022, prepared by Surveyor Olatunde M. Olarinre, which was rejected, and marked as: ‘Old Yaba Acquisition’.

Justice Daniel Osiagor had on August 2, 2022, while delivering judgment in the suit marked: FHC/L/CS/1789/2020, nullified Section 5 of the Survey Law of Lagos State,…