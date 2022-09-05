Osun PDP Justifies Expulsion of Babayemi – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday broke its silence on the expulsion of Mr. Dotun Babayemi, from the party, noting that the ward leadership complied with the party constitution and that the ward decision was further justified by defence of Babayemi by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by the office of the Chairman of the State Caretaker Committee, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, the party expressed shock and indignation at the spirited defence of Babayemi by the APC as it strongly confirmed all the reports of nocturnal romance between the former governorship aspirant and the APC before, during and after the state governorship elections.

Part of the statement reads: “The detailed response from the APC querying the PDP for effecting disciplinary action against an erring member was so caustic that it indicated that the expulsion has disrupted APC’s evil plan which was to…