Oyo to Criminalise Land Grabbing, Offenders Risk 15 Years Jail – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Acting Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Bayo Lawal, has declared that land grabbing will no longer be tolerated in the state as offenders now face up to 15 years jail term.

He gave the warning while inaugurating the Task Force Unit of the real properties law of Oyo State at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

He added that those who aid and abet land grabbers will also not go scot-free, declaring that the state is set to stamp out the menace of land grabbing.

According to him, the present administration in the state places high priority on the peace, order and security of lives and properties in the state, adding that it will leave no stone unturned in its determination to sustain peace and security.

Lawal explained that the law would protect the rights of property owners, while putting a stop to the nefarious activities of land merchants, who he said, willfully and violently…